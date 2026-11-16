Perez admits Cadillac's 2027 seat call is a difficult one
Sergio Perez knows experience matters, yet admits Cadillac faces a hard choice as Colton Herta and Frederik Vesti close in on Valtteri Bottas's 2027 seat.
Sergio Perez admits Cadillac faces a difficult decision over his 2027 teammate, with Valtteri Bottas under increasing pressure from Colton Herta and Mercedes-backed Frederik Vesti.
Perez has secured his own future until 2029, but Cadillac has yet to confirm whether Bottas will continue despite the Finn's existing contract.
"Obviously, it's a difficult decision for me, because I also know Colton and I get along well with him," Perez said.
"Both deserve the opportunity, in a way. But I think experience at this stage and in this current phase of the project is key."
Perez acknowledged Bottas' difficult season but also questioned whether Herta has shown enough.
"Valtteri has been doing a good job, he's just had some very bad luck in the last few races. And Colton, when he gets the chance, struggles to show his raw talent."
The Mexican insists the decision belongs to Cadillac management.
"All I need is someone to come in and make the team move forward a lot - that's all."
Meanwhile, Mercedes reserve Vesti has emerged as another serious candidate, with reports suggesting Mercedes is pushing for the Dane to receive his F1 opportunity.
Vesti has reportedly impressed senior General Motors figures through his American sports car racing program - with Cadillac.
Bottas, however, sounds increasingly frustrated by questions over his future.
"The team knows what I'm capable of when everything is working properly," he said.
"But so far I haven't really been given a car that I could achieve a lot with."
The ten-time Grand Prix winner insists he joined Cadillac to develop the new team, not spend his first season defending his position.
"It wasn't at all in my mind that I had to defend my place. I've been working all year to make things better and hopefully have a much more competitive car next year," said the 37-year-old.
Related: Bottas still unsure if Herta's licence costs him his seat
2 F1 Fan comments on “Perez admits Cadillac's 2027 seat call is a difficult one”
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He doesn’t have a say in the team’s driver decisions in the end & in reality, the matter is that only Herta would replace Bottas after this season, if anyone, given the team’s American driver desire & longer-term prospects, not to mention they wouldn’t have done everything to ensure he reaches super license eligibility this year if it didn’t serve them any purpose.
Vesti is only a dark horse behind Herta in priority order at best, if anything, since he’s been overlooked for full-time drives for a while & he’d equally only be a seat-warmer to an American driver for one season (which would be totally pointless & even more unbeneficial), not to mention no one is realistically an upgrade over Bottas in the team’s current overall situation; hence, replacing him with Herta would only make sense at this point, since the position range is the same regardless of pairing, i.e., even Max would only finish a position higher than Checo on average as the penultimate finisher & any rookie would almost certainly be regularly out-performed by Checo.
Besides, more & more drivers can’t suddenly emerge as contenders (especially strong or serious) this late in the year, especially without anything happening, & Vesti was only really reported, even theoretically, on the Mexico City GP weekend & his drive in Cadillac’s IMSA team doesn’t really mean anything because other drivers also drive there, as well as in Cadillac’s other series entries, & the word has been that the F1 team wants to keep Bottas for full driver stability & GM wants Herta to start competing in F1 from next season, so the situation is clear.
Additionally, if Vesti were a serious contender, he would’ve been mentioned by highly reliable publications, such as AMuS, & Lawrence Barretto (he’s also generally reliable for driver market reporting) has only mentioned him, especially in his most recent driver market analysis, in which he specifically points out that for Cadillac the situation is either Bottas or Herta alongside Checo, without anyone else mentioned in the same context, which also speaks volumes.
Here's an even more recent reference from Chris Medland (also reliable) & a proper sign towards the eventual outcome:
''Ahead of another home race for Cadillac, a decision is understood to have been made, with the expectation that the team will continue with their current experienced pairing into 2027, and an announcement due during the Las Vegas Grand Prix week.''