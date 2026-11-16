Sergio Perez knows experience matters, yet admits Cadillac faces a hard choice as Colton Herta and Frederik Vesti close in on Valtteri Bottas's 2027 seat.

Sergio Perez admits Cadillac faces a difficult decision over his 2027 teammate, with Valtteri Bottas under increasing pressure from Colton Herta and Mercedes-backed Frederik Vesti.

Perez has secured his own future until 2029, but Cadillac has yet to confirm whether Bottas will continue despite the Finn's existing contract.

"Obviously, it's a difficult decision for me, because I also know Colton and I get along well with him," Perez said.

"Both deserve the opportunity, in a way. But I think experience at this stage and in this current phase of the project is key."

Perez acknowledged Bottas' difficult season but also questioned whether Herta has shown enough.

"Valtteri has been doing a good job, he's just had some very bad luck in the last few races. And Colton, when he gets the chance, struggles to show his raw talent."

The Mexican insists the decision belongs to Cadillac management.

"All I need is someone to come in and make the team move forward a lot - that's all."

Meanwhile, Mercedes reserve Vesti has emerged as another serious candidate, with reports suggesting Mercedes is pushing for the Dane to receive his F1 opportunity.

Vesti has reportedly impressed senior General Motors figures through his American sports car racing program - with Cadillac.

Bottas, however, sounds increasingly frustrated by questions over his future.

"The team knows what I'm capable of when everything is working properly," he said.

"But so far I haven't really been given a car that I could achieve a lot with."

The ten-time Grand Prix winner insists he joined Cadillac to develop the new team, not spend his first season defending his position.

"It wasn't at all in my mind that I had to defend my place. I've been working all year to make things better and hopefully have a much more competitive car next year," said the 37-year-old.

Fast Facts: Cadillac's 2027 seat Confirmed Sergio Perez, contract until 2029 Under pressure Valtteri Bottas, 37, ten-time Grand Prix winner Challengers Colton Herta and Mercedes reserve Frederik Vesti Cadillac's position Bottas not yet confirmed despite his contract Perez's view Experience is key at this stage

Related: Bottas still unsure if Herta's licence costs him his seat

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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