Paulo's move to McLaren F1 team will go through court

Jul.29 - McLaren looks set for a legal battle over the services of reigning Indycar champion Alex Palou.

McLaren and the 25-year-old Spaniard shocked the racing world recently when it was revealed that Palou would be heading to Formula 1 in some capacity next year.

Palou's current team, the top Indycar outfit Chip Ganassi, is vowing to fight that out in court even though the driver himself says he wants the contract dispute resolved "amicably".

However, Chip Ganassi has already launched legal proceedings, according to the Spanish news agency EFE.

Palou's representatives at Monaco Increase Management (MIM) said they were "disappointed" with Chip Ganassi Racing for trying to block the F1 move.

MIM also expressed frustration about Chip Ganassi's "continuous comments to the media on this issue".

"Alex has given everything for (Chip Ganassi) and it is unfortunate that they are trying to deny Alex this opportunity," Palou's management said.

"We hope the parties can resolve this amicably but if not, we will resolve this matter in private arbitration as (Chip Ganassi) has requested."

As for whether the Formula 1 world will be seeing Palou on the grid next year, the Spaniard told AP: "I'm not a lawyer, I'm a racing driver."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: