'Old school' Mugello to be F1's 1000th race?

Jun.10 - Mugello looks set to join the other six European 'ghost race' venues on the initial corona-induced 2020 calendar.

It is believed a race at the Ferrari-owned circuit will be paired with the other Italian venue, Monza, in mid-September.

"Mugello has everything to offer a spectacle," said Jarno Zaffelli, a circuit architect who also worked on the rejuvenated Zandvoort layout.

"It is a beautiful circuit in a beautiful environment. There are slow corners, very fast ones, you will find everything there. It is very complete.





"We were there not very long ago to put new asphalt on the penultimate corner," he told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"Like Zandvoort, Mugello is old school, not stop-start at all. There are also elevation changes but less bumpy than Spa for example."

It is expected that Mugello's race would be the real 1000th race in Formula 1 history, and Zaffelli said the occasion would therefore be a very special home race for Ferrari.

"It has to be said that Silverstone is the home track for many of the teams," he noted.

