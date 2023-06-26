Old school engine noise will return in 2026 according F1 CEO
Jun.26 - Formula 1 will turn up the engine volume with the new regulations from 2026, the sport's CEO has announced.
Seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton admitted recently that the old scream of the pre-2014 normally-aspirated engines is one thing he misses about the past.
"If we can have clean efficient cars that make lots of noise like the old ones, then that would be pretty cool," he said.
That is precisely what F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is intending as the FIA looks to write up the new 2026 rules, which will double the electric or 'hybrid' element of the existing power units.
"The intention is to make sure in the new regulation the engine (noise) itself will be higher because that's part of our emotion," the Italian told Australian radio 3AW. "It's music for my ears.
"It is really what our fans want to hear and that's the duty for us to commit to that."
Domenicali admitted, however, that the trend from the 90s onwards has been in the exact opposite direction.
"It's true that we had the 12 cylinders," said the former Ferrari team boss. "It was a different frequency, very loud.
"And then 10, eight, six (cylinders). It's not (going) down again."
IMO the nicest sounding engine of the past was the turbo V6 Renault engine that was used by Prost and Arnoux in the 80's. Not so deafening and not such a scream, but kind on the ears, it was a low note indicating power!
Grrrrrrr, the other 19 drivers all said the same , but Ladies first
Can't wait to get some decent sound back!
The engine sound of today sounds like a moped!
The best noises where back in 2003, V10's with tractioncontrol. Those screaming engines reving 19000 rpm! with a low grunt, when the tractioncontrol kicked-in coming out of a corner, you could only hear that at the circuit.
It was marvoulous!
Fair play , that was a good period, i mean 19000 rpm and a mental sound. What more dyo you need..!
I couldn't care less because I've never had an issue with the 1.6 L V6 turbo sounds & seemingly no one else anymore.
The Cosworth DFV's sounded good too! How about the BRM H16!
Or am I going back too far for the audience?
V12 Ferrari's also sounded great!
Basically, the older engines all sounded good, no matter what configuration. Anything is better than the dumbed down sound of the current generation of power plants.