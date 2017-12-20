F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Ocon not feeling more pressure from Perez

F1 News

Ocon not feeling more pressure from Perez

(L to R): Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team and team mate Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 at a team photograph. Mexican Grand Prix, Saturday 28th October 2017. Mexico City, Mexico.
(L to R): Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team and team mate Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 at a team photograph. Mexican Grand Prix, Saturday 28th October 2017. Mexico City, Mexico.

Dec.20 - Esteban Ocon insists he is not feeling the pressure of needing to step up his game in 2018.

The Frenchman had an impressive rookie season in 2017, but now teammate Sergio Perez claims the pressure will be on Ocon to step up a notch next year.

"He likes to make such statements in the media," Ocon told France's Auto Hebdo. "That's part of the game.

"I will continue to do my job, not feeling the increased pressure," he added.

Ocon and Perez clashed on and off the track this year, to the point that Force India even imposed a wheel-to-wheel racing ban.

One implication of their stoush is that Toto Wolff may now be reluctant to promote Ocon to become Lewis Hamilton's teammate at Mercedes, given the earlier relationship between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

"I have talked a lot with Toto and of course such incidents should not be repeated," Ocon said.

"Sergio and I both understand that this year we crossed some lines and missed chances to earn extra points for the team. But in terms of results it was the best season for Force India, and our rivalry played a certain role in that."

As for Force India's expectations, he answered: "I understand that they expect more from me, because I'm not a rookie anymore.

"But having got into formula one, I no longer experience stress. It is only a pleasure to race at the highest level."

But Ocon, 21, admitted his ultimate goal is to step up one day soon to Mercedes.

"In the end, the decision is not made by me, and I fully trust Mercedes with regard to my career," he said.

"Since I joined their programme, they always chose the right option for me. For now I'm focused on my work at Force India."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now