Ocon hopes French F1 Grand Prix can continue

Jul.21 - Esteban Ocon hopes a solution can be found so that this weekend is not his last home grand prix in Formula 1.

The sport is at Paul Ricard this weekend, but most paddock insiders expect the Le Castellet venue to drop off the schedule for 2023 to make room for the likes of Las Vegas and South Africa.

"I hear a lot of rumours about the difficult future for the French GP," said Frenchman Ocon, who drives for Renault-owned Alpine.

"I've had some discussions and seen some statements from F1 that they are looking for solutions for another race in France, potentially in a city, which could be interesting," he told RMC.

"France has a very important place in motorsport with the most beautiful car brands, we have had exceptional drivers in the past, and it's called 'grand prix' wherever you go in the world.

"We are also discovering beautiful new tracks, but historic venues like Monaco, Spa and Paul Ricard must remain on the calendar," the 25-year-old said.

"Perhaps we will find a solution to alternate from one year to the next and still keep the history of Formula 1."

