Ocon Denies Violence as Haas Drops Him in Mexico

Haas will not say why. Esteban Ocon will only say what did not happen.

Esteban Ocon has been abruptly dropped by Haas for the remainder of the Mexican GP weekend after an extraordinary breakdown in his relationship with the team.

Who replaces Ocon at Haas in Mexico?

Haas announced on Saturday morning that reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa would replace Ocon for FP3, qualifying and Sunday's race, giving the 32-year-old Toyota WEC driver his Formula 1 debut.

"No further statements will be made at this time," the team said, without explaining what had happened.

Hirakawa qualified only 18th at the Mexico City Grand Prix, a second behind Oliver Bearman.

What happened between Ocon and Haas?

The drama followed obvious tension during Friday practice, when Ocon argued with race engineer Laura Mueller after Haas switched his planned high-fuel run from soft to medium tyres.

"No, no! I want to do soft," Ocon protested.

"It is my turn this weekend, come on."

But the situation appears to have escalated afterwards.

Did Ocon's meeting with Komatsu turn physical?

L'Equipe reported that a Friday evening meeting between Ocon and team boss Ayao Komatsu "ended abruptly, perhaps even physically".

Ocon then issued a formal statement categorically denying any violence.

"Whilst I acknowledge that this took place, I categorically reject any reports or allegations suggesting that any form of physical violence was used to resolve any differences of any nature," the Frenchman insisted.

"I strongly condemn violence in all its forms."

Komatsu confirmed only that Ocon was not ill and refused to explain the decision.

"I can't tell you much, but at least I can tell you that he's not ill."

When asked whether the radio dispute had caused the split, he said: "No, I'm sorry, but I can't go into any details."

Who will drive for Haas in Brazil?

The situation also leaves Haas with an immediate problem for Brazil next weekend, because Hirakawa is due to contest the WEC finale.

Speculation is already linking Ocon's full-time 2027 replacement Rafael Camara or Jack Doohan to the seat.

Panis: "A real disgrace"

Former F1 driver Olivier Panis reacted angrily.

"Firing Esteban Ocon, a talented, consistent driver and Grand Prix winner, is a real disgrace," Auto Hebdo quotes him as saying.

"They're sacrificing sporting merit for political and commercial reasons."

Ocon, meanwhile, is being linked with an Aston Martin reserve role for 2027.

Fast Facts: Ocon and Haas Dropped Esteban Ocon Replacement Ryo Hirakawa, F1 debut Qualifying Hirakawa 18th Reason Not disclosed by Haas Next race Brazil, seat unclear

Related: Haas Call Up Hirakawa to Replace Ocon for Rest of Mexico Weekend

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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