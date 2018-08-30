Ocon confirms failed McLaren seat fitting

Written by Melanie van de Brug

Esteban Ocon has admitted he had a seat fitting at McLaren's Woking factory.

Last week, it was rumoured the Frenchman could be ousted by Lance Stroll at Force India, but accommodated with immediate effect at McLaren.

However, it is believed the 2018 McLaren could not accommodate his 1.86m height.

"It's true that I went and it's true that that happened," Ocon is quoted by Spain's Marca.

It is an alarming turn of events for the talented Frenchman, who earlier looked set to join Renault for 2019.

"In Budapest we thought his future was clear," said Mercedes' Toto Wolff. "But it all changed within 48 hours.

"There is no point in complaining. Renault getting Ricciardo was a no-brainer. They had to go for it.

"It's unfortunate for Esteban, but we are continuing to help him to find a seat. There is a lot of interest and I'm very optimistic about the future," Wolff added.