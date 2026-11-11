Dropped by Haas in Mexico, Esteban Ocon thanks fans and insists his love for racing is undimmed, but says nothing about the row that ended his stay there.

Esteban Ocon has broken his silence following his controversial dismissal from Haas, posting an emotional message alongside a childhood karting photo.

The Frenchman had remained quiet since being dropped during the Mexican GP weekend, as replacement Rafael Camara made his debut in Brazil.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to say a heartfelt thank you for all your messages. Your support means a great deal to me," Ocon wrote on social media.

"To the fans, colleagues and former colleagues who have taken the time to reach out as well, I'm truly grateful.

"My love for this sport remains as strong as ever, and I'm grateful to share that passion with so many of you."

Ocon did not further address his dismissal or the reported confrontation with Haas boss Ayao Komatsu that preceded it.

The split is understood to involve a possible contractual dispute, with neither side revealing precisely what happened.

In Brazil, several rival team bosses expressed sympathy for Ocon, although Mercedes boss Toto Wolff - still involved in the 30-year-old's management - suggested Komatsu had been justified in taking action.

"The team principal needs to decide when it's enough, and that is what Ayao did," Wolff said.

Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane was more sympathetic.

"It's a shame that it's ended like this," he said.

"I don't say it's over. He's had a very good career in Formula 1, a very strong career, and he's a quick guy."

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur, who helped Ocon reach Formula 1, also declined to speculate.

"It's a shame for Esteban because I think he's a pure competitor," he said.

There is also speculation that Ocon could return to Aston Martin, where he previously raced when the team was known as Force India, in a reserve role for 2027.

Hi everyone, I wanted to say a heartfelt thank you for all your messages. Your support means a great deal to me. To the fans, colleagues and former colleagues who have taken the time to reach out as well, I’m truly grateful. My love for this sport remains as strong as ever, and I’m grateful to share that passion with so many of you. Thank you for your kindness and encouragement. Esteban — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) November 10, 2026

Ocon and Haas at a glance Driver Esteban Ocon, 30 Dismissal During the Mexican GP weekend Replacement Rafael Camara, debut in Brazil Haas boss Ayao Komatsu Wolff's view Suggested Komatsu was justified

Related: Haas dismissal of Ocon could now become a legal battle

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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