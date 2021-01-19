Nurburgring open again for replacement race talks this season

Jan.19 - The Nurburgring is open to once again serving as a substitute venue on the Formula 1 calendar.

Last year, the former German GP venue stepped in as scheduled races fell victim to coronavirus restrictions.

When asked if the Nurburgring might again be in the running for a replacement race slot, a spokesman said: "Basically, we are available for discussions with Formula 1.

"Everything else would have to be revealed in the course of any possible discussions," he told f1-insider.com.

"The discussions last year were very pleasant and we showed that we can hold a grand prix at short notice. So far, we haven't heard from Formula 1, but let's see what happens.

"We can't say more at the moment," the spokesman added.

Check out more items on this website about: