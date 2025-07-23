"Not Very Racing-Friendly": Stroll Slams "Battery-Powered" 2026 F1 Rules

Jul.23 - Lance Stroll has joined the list of Formula 1 drivers expressing disappointment with the 2026 regulations - but his own team's simulator drivers suggest the reality may be improving.

"I've driven it in the simulator, and that's why I'm a bit sad," the Canadian told AS. "It's a shame that in Formula 1 we're opting for electric power and have had to reduce all the downforce to support battery power.

"It would be fun to see cars that are light, agile, fast, and have a lot of downforce. To put it simply, it would be less of a science project about a battery-powered championship and more of a Formula 1 racing series.

"I think a lot of drivers can agree with that, and I don't think some of them can talk about it for political reasons."

Stroll added: "It's exciting to think about cars that can be louder, lighter, and not so focused on energy or batteries. That's not very racing-friendly."

However, Aston Martin F2 driver and simulator tester Jak Crawford indicated that recent work behind the scenes has brought significant improvements.

"There's been a lot of evolution, with both the power unit and the chassis," he said. "It's not totally representative of how the car will feel come round one in Australia, but it gives us a good idea.

"I've never helped develop a power unit before. It's fascinating to see the progress we're making based on our wind tunnel data and the work with Honda."

Honda, Aston Martin's 2026 engine partner, is believed to be pursuing a different technical path to other manufacturers. Team CEO Andy Cowell recently said the chassis and power unit already "fit like a glove".

While Red Bull and the FIA have debated reintroducing simpler V8 engines, Honda remains a key backer of the 2026 hybrid formula.

