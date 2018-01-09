F1-Fansite.com

Norris wants to learn from and beat Alonso in Daytona

Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary. Wednesday 2 August 2017. Lando Norris, McLaren MCL32 Honda.
Jan.9 - New McLaren reserve Lando Norris says Daytona is the perfect opportunity to start learning from Fernando Alonso.

This year, the new reigning F3 champion will travel the entire F1 calendar with McLaren, learning from the famous team alongside Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne.

But the 18-year-old is getting his up-close relationship with top McLaren billing Alonso off to an early start this month, by sharing a prototype sports car with the Spaniard at Daytona.

Spain's AS newspaper claims Alonso and Norris were only 3 tenths apart in recent Daytona testing, as the pair prepared for their adventure with McLaren boss Zak Brown's United team.

"It's a good opportunity for me to learn from Fernando. I'd like to try to see what I can learn from him whenever I have the chance," said Norris.

At the same time, the young Briton said he also wants to beat the famous two-time champion.

"Daytona is a team event," he acknowledged, "but of course there is going to be a competition about who will do a better job in the practice and in the race."

