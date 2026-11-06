McLaren has packed a new front wing, rear wing and floor into its Interlagos upgrade, yet Norris says the car has been horrible to drive all season and may get harder.

McLaren has brought another upgrade package to Brazil as Lando Norris admits the team may still be paying the price for pushing so hard to win both titles last season.

The 2026 car has fallen away badly since its mid-season surge, with Norris and Oscar Piastri repeatedly complaining about how difficult the car is to drive.

For Interlagos, McLaren has introduced a new front wing, rear wing and floor components.

Outgoing world champion Norris, however, is not convinced they will improve the handling.

"They are just to add performance," he said. "I don't think it will make it any easier to drive."

"Maybe there's a chance it makes it harder."

Norris said the fundamental problem has been there all year.

"The car has been horrible, difficult to drive the whole season," admited the Briton.

"Just other teams have brought a lot more upgrades since and improved a lot more than what we have."

He also believes McLaren's successful 2025 title push compromised preparations for the major 2026 regulation change.

"We knew we were going to pay the price," said Norris.

"We had a Constructors' and Drivers' Championship to win, so I'm more than happy that that was the sacrifice we took this year."

Norris said the frustrating part is that McLaren had managed to fight back into winning contention before slipping away again.

"What's hurt is the fact we've kind of drifted away from that," he said.

"Other teams have brought big upgrades and improved in better ways than what we have over the last couple of months."

McLaren's Interlagos upgrade New parts Front wing, rear wing, floor Drivers Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri Norris on the upgrade Adds performance, not drivability Core problem Car hard to drive all season

Related: Albers: McLaren Has Lost Its Development Direction Again

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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