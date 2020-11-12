Norris: Mercedes 'making F1 boring'

Nov.12 - Mercedes' dominance is "making Formula 1 boring", according to McLaren driver Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen caused a stir this week when he said that "90 percent" of the drivers currently on the grid could win in Lewis Hamilton's black car.

Norris, though, doesn't want to say that he thinks he could beat the six-time world champion.

"Everyone knows that Lewis is probably one of the best in history," the 20-year-old told Auto Motor und Sport.

"Everyone is also jealous of the position he's in and the number of races he's won - I want to be in that position too," the British driver added.

"I know some people say 'Of course I'd beat him' but I'm not so over-confident that I would say that."

Norris said Mercedes and Hamilton deserve their success, as they have done "a much better job than everyone else for years".

"On the other hand, it makes Formula 1 boring," he insisted. "The show is suffering.

"If we want to improve something, we need the battles between the four or five cars in the midfield right at the front."

↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

Check out more items on this website about: