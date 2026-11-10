 Skip to main content
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Norris explains why he walked into podium fireworks

  PREV 
Norris explains why he walked into podium fireworks
Leopold 1 min read
Share

Lando Norris has an answer for everyone asking why he strolled into a blast of sparks in Brazil: a face full of champagne and a bottle that broke for once.

Lando Norris has explained how he ended up walking directly into a blast of fireworks during his Brazilian GP podium celebrations, just moments after smashing his champagne bottle.

The McLaren driver escaped injury despite sparks hitting his face and ear, prompting questions about why he appeared to walk straight into the display.

Speaking on Twitch, Norris revealed he had been temporarily blinded by champagne.

"My ear's fine. Thanks for asking!" he said.

"The problem is, everyone's like, why did you walk into it? It's because I got sprayed with champagne in my eyes, so then I couldn't see anything.

"I didn't know where I was going. I don't think people realise how much it hurts and stings having the champagne in your eyes."

"All of a sudden, it just gets pretty warm on my ear. I couldn't see it, so I just felt it, though. I was already in shock that my bottle broke for the first time in my life."

The sparks came from a cold pyrotechnic display, with Norris escaping unharmed.

McLaren boss Andrea Stella, meanwhile, praised Norris' driving in the difficult conditions at Interlagos.

"When Lando is performing at his best, he's definitely one of the best drivers on the grid," he said.

Norris podium incident
DriverLando Norris
VenueInterlagos
CauseChampagne in his eyes
InjuryNone, sparks hit face and ear
PlatformTwitch

Related: Norris keeps cool in Brazil and then fumbles his podium moment

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Last News Update

Last Classification

Newest Sound or Podcast