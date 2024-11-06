Norris and Verstappen Friendship Fractures Amidst Heated Championship Rivalry?

Nov.6 - Lando Norris' friendship with Max Verstappen may have been stretched beyond its limit in recent weeks.

There have been signs - as the pair clashed on track, in the points standings, as well as verbally via the media at times - that the pair are not currently on speaking terms.

"It's hard to maintain friendships if you're really fighting for the championship and for positions, as they are," former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher told formel1.de.

"They didn't fly together to the last races, as was usually the case," the German added. "I'm not even sure whether the friendship still really exists."

As many others hailed Max Verstappen's victory from P17 on the grid at - a match-point in the 2024 drivers' championship - Norris, 24, initially said it was more about "luck" than "talent".

Dutch racing legend Tom Coronel told De Telegraaf newspaper: "That was really not luck, but a strategic choice that involved a risk that worked out well."

Ziggo Sport commentator Olav Mol went a step further, saying of Norris' dismissive comments: "Shame on you.

"I found that sentence vile and not ok," he added. "That it had nothing to do with luck but was pure luck. I find that really sad.

"You should not say that after such a performance. I mean, Norris started from pole position, and where did he finish? The only answer I can give is that that was not talent.

"He has never finished lower from pole position, so he has no right to say what he said. You shouldn't dismiss Max like that, or anyone else for that matter."

