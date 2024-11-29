Norris and Leclerc Challenge Verstappen’s Bold 2024 Championship Claims

Nov.29 - Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have hit back at Max Verstappen's claims that he would have won the world championship this year in any top car.

After securing his fourth consecutive drivers' title in Las Vegas, the Red Bull driver insisted: "I would have become world champion earlier in a McLaren, and probably in a Ferrari too.

"I'm not so sure about the Mercedes."

When asked about the comments in Qatar, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc answered diplomatically: "I think what makes Max very special is also the confidence that he has.

"However, I think it's very difficult to say something like that not knowing actually what the car is like. I don't know how the Red Bull is. I don't know how the McLaren is. And he doesn't know how the Ferrari is.

"So it's maybe a bit of a stretch to say something like that."

As for Norris, who came closest to stopping Verstappen's charge in 2024, he was more scathing: "Max is really a comedian.

"I mean, he can say whatever he wants, but of course I don't agree with him. Max is good, but that's just not true."

However, both Norris and Verstappen insist their off-track friendship is intact, even though the duo have traded wheel-to-wheel and verbal barbs at times.

"There have been some difficult moments," Norris said, "but we are still good friends. We had a nice chat after the race in Las Vegas, and I still have a lot of respect for Max and what he has achieved.

"In that respect, everything is good."

What is clear, though, is that 2025 - the last year of the current regulations - is shaping up as a very close battle between all four top teams.

"Max will still drive for Red Bull next year," Verstappen's father told De Coen en Sander Show. "That has been a given for a long time, so we are giving Red Bull that confidence.

"But of course you are very dependent on the team. They just have to build a better car. If he doesn't get the fifth title, it certainly won't be Max's fault."

