Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain on the calendar after F1 and the FIA cleared them. Norris says his team's view matters most, while Bottas insists F1 would not go unless it was safe.

Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas insist they have no concerns about travelling to Formula 1's final two races in the Middle East, despite continuing reports of regional instability.

The Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix remain scheduled after F1 and the FIA decided earlier this month that both events could proceed safely, although fresh attacks in the Gulf and speculation about further US military action against Iran have kept the issue in the spotlight.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff this week expressed confidence in the decision, praising the work done by F1 and the FIA to ensure the season could finish as planned.

When asked in Las Vegas whether he had reservations, reigning world champion Norris said he was relaxed about the situation.

"No, I mean, honestly, I'm just looking forward to it. From my side, I'm fine," he said.

The McLaren driver even revealed that he intends to visit Bahrain before travelling to Qatar.

"I have my friend's wedding in Bahrain next week, so at the minute I was planning on going there and then going on to Qatar and then Abu Dhabi."

However, Norris acknowledged that the safety of everyone travelling with the championship mattered more than his personal comfort.

"It's a big team that we travel with, so it's more what do the rest of my team think?" he said.

"It's the fans, it's the team personnel, so the question is more just it's for them."

Bottas was even more emphatic about his participation.

"No, I'm going to be racing there for sure. No concerns," the Cadillac driver said.

"If Formula 1 decides that we're going there, they wouldn't go there if there's not a clear plan or if they didn't know that it's going to be safe."

"I'm pretty sure it's going to be fine, so no concern from my side."

The Gulf finale: where it stands Races at stake Qatar GP and Abu Dhabi GP Decision F1 and the FIA cleared both earlier this month Norris Relaxed, with a Bahrain wedding stop planned Bottas No concerns about racing there Wolff Confident in the decision

Related: Iran attacks now raise doubts over F1's final two races

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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