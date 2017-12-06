F1-Fansite.com

F1 News

No Nascar move for Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat of Russia and Scuderia Toro Rosso walks in the Paddock during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia on April 27, 2017 in Sochi, Russia.
Daniil Kvyat

Dec.6 - European Nascar chief Jerome Galpin has played down suggestions Daniil Kvyat is set to move to the series next year.

We revealed this week that Kvyat, the Toro Rosso refugee, tested a European Nascar during the "recruitment tests" at Italy's Franciacorta circuit.

Galpin told France's Auto Hebdo: "He enjoyed driving the car without these extra systems that are in formula one.

"But they were tests purely for pleasure. Daniil is still focused on a career in formula one, and his plans do not include moving to a Nascar series," Galpin added.

