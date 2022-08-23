No more big upgrades for Aston Martin team this year

Aug.22 - Aston Martin is unlikely to keep developing the 2022 car, team performance director Tom McCullough has admitted.

Earlier in 2022, the Silverstone based team was accused of unveiling a major upgrade that turned Aston Martin's current car into a 'green Red Bull'.

But Sebastian Vettel, who will be replaced by fellow former world champion Fernando Alonso next year, is unlikely to benefit from any other major upgrades for the rest of his F1 career.

"We left ourselves a development budget," McCullough told Auto Bild. "But we have already developed a lot and changed the car a lot.

"The development of the car for 2023 is already underway," he revealed.

"It is possible to develop larger parts such as a wing, but that costs a lot of money so we could wait.

"It's a simple question of value for money," said McCullough.

