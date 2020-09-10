No Friday practice at Mugello for Schumacher

Sep.10 - Mick Schumacher's entourage has denied reports that the young German will make his F1 race weekend debut at Mugello.

Germany's RTL and n-tv broadcasters reported that the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher will drive an Alfa Romeo or Haas car in Friday practice.

"I have no idea how RTL came to that assumption," said Schumacher's press spokesman Timo Gans.

"We haven't heard anything about it."





And Mick's manager Sabine Kehm told Sky Deutschland when asked about the story: "No, I cannot confirm that."

It is possible the sources got confused about news that 21-year-old Schumacher will demonstrate his father's 2004 Ferrari this weekend at Mugello.

Also possible is that the Formula 2 driver, whose Monza win last weekend put him second overall in the standings, will step up to Formula 1 next year.

But former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo, who was famously close with seven-time world champion Schumacher, said the youngster should not debut for Ferrari.

"I am simply not objective in my assessment because I have such a personal relationship with him," he told RTL.

"A Schumacher in a red car would trigger unbelievable feelings for everyone in Italy, but it is too early for him and it must not happen only for marketing reasons."

More likely for Schumacher is a seat at a Ferrari-linked team, namely Alfa Romeo or Haas.

"If you assume that Ferrari can occupy at least one place at Alfa, then he has a very good chance there for next season," said former F1 driver Nick Heidfeld.

"Mick has tough competition in the Ferrari junior program, but with his strong development he has probably managed to use his name to his advantage for the next step."

Check out more items on this website about: