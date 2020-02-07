No F1 return for BMW in 2021

BMW is still not interested in returning to Formula 1 in the 'power unit' era.

The German manufacturer pulled out of the sport in 2009, with its main motorsport programme now focusing on Formula E with the Andretti team.

F1 has introduced sweeping new rules for 2021, and one aim is to entice new manufacturers to the sport.

But racing boss Jens Marquardt says BMW is still not interested.





"The V6 turbo hybrid has nothing to do with what we do in (road) car production," he told Auto Bild.

"From an engineering perspective, I say hats off to what they do in Formula 1, but the technology has no relevance to the road."

