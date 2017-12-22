F1-Fansite.com

No Daytona or Le Mans for Magnussen in 2018

Kevin Magnussen Haas Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 2017.
Dec.22 - Kevin Magnussen will contest neither the Daytona or Le Mans sports car races next year.

We had reported that the Haas driver was in talks about taking part in the Daytona 24 hour race in January, on the same track as fellow F1 drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Magnussen told the Danish newspaper BT: "There was some talks with a team, but for a variety of reasons there is no deal. It will have to be another time.

"There's also no chance that I will do Le Mans this year," he added.

