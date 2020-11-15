Nikita Mazepin denies being arrested

Nov.15 - Likely 2021 F1 rookie Nikita Mazepin has denied rumours that he was arrested in Abu Dhabi for breaking a coronavirus quarantine.

"I heard that there were rumours I was arrested in Abu Dhabi," the 21-year-old Russian, who is set to be Mick Schumacher's teammate at Haas next year, reportedly said.

"I can assure everyone that everything is fine with me - I am in my room, relaxing and enjoying Netflix," Mazepin reportedly wrote on Instagram, according to the Russian source Championat.

