Next season's F1 GP is 'make or break' for Melbourne

Oct.18 - The newly-published 2022 Formula 1 calendar is "make or break" for Melbourne's Australian GP, according to chief organiser Andrew Westacott.

F1 has finally released the whopping 23-race schedule for next year, confirming that Melbourne - having cancelled its races in 2020 and 2021 due to covid - has lost its traditional spot as the season opener.

And Australian grand prix Corporation CEO Westacott admits that if the scheduled April 10 race next year is also cancelled due to government covid restrictions, the sport may give up on the Albert Park event altogether.

"It is make or break for Melbourne," he told the Australian publication Drive.

"I think there's a real risk that with the amount of competition for slots on the F1 calendar, patience only goes so far and patience can wear very thin.

"So if we weren't able to take the 2022 event in Australia, I think F1 would be well within their rights to be looking at alternatives to Melbourne," Westacott added.

However, he insists he is actually "extremely confident" that Formula 1 engines will be fired up in Melbourne next April.

"I am absolutely reassured by the dialogue and the very, very strong support we have from our sports and major events minister Martin Pakula."

