Next season will have seven to eight sprint quali GP's

Sep.10 - "A third" of the 23 grands prix next year will feature the new 'sprint qualifying' weekend format.

That is the news direct from the mouth of F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who gave an interview to Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The second sprint qualifying event is taking place this weekend at Monza, and the last for 2021 will be in Brazil.

"The direction is right," Domenicali said.

"For 2022 we are aiming for a calendar of 23 races, of which a third are to have this type of (sprint) format to increase the unpredictability."

However, covid continues to pose challenges even for the current 2021 calendar - including for the final sprint qualifying trial in Brazil.

"We are trying to protect ourselves from these problems as much as possible, because now we have this fight for the championship," said Domenicali.

"The mayor of Sao Paulo assured us that all the necessary measures have been taken to ensure that the race in Brazil will take place with full stands.

"As for Qatar, this option is being discussed but I cannot say anything more precisely until next week."

Domenicali is also hinting that Formula 1 will begin to mandate that teams must run young and inexperienced drivers at some practice sessions in 2022.

"This topic is very important and interesting to us, and we have some ideas that we will discuss in the next meetings with the teams," he is quoted by L'Equipe.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: