Newgarden: F1 'looks down' on US drivers

Two-time and reigning Indycar champion Josef Newgarden thinks the world of Formula 1 "looks down" on America's premier racing scene.

The 29-year-old from Tennessee, who won the Indycar titles in 2017 and 2019, had an unsuccessful GP3 campaign in 2010 and after that began his rise through the Indy ranks.

Newgarden admitted to the New York Times that he always intended to try to get to Formula 1.

"Yeah, definitely. When I was 17, I got to go to Europe. I wanted to stay over there and try for Formula 1," he said.





"I did really well, but then ran out of money after my second year."

He admits he still dreams of F1, but thinks the attitude of those at the pinnacle of motorsport is the problem.

"I'd like to do it," said Newgarden. "But nowadays, it's kind of hard for any American. There's a Formula 1 bubble in Europe.

"I'll be honest, they look down on Americans a bit over there. It's really silly. There's American talent that if they got the right seat at the right time, they could win championships, no problem."

And at the end of the day, he said Indycar is a much more competitive series than F1.

"Formula 1 is very glitzy and glamorous, but if you're not in a Ferrari or a Mercedes you might as well not show up. There's zero chance you're going to win the race. That's demoralising," he said.

