Newey unhappy with new regulations for next year

Feb.8 - Adrian Newey is not happy about Formula 1's rules revolution for 2022.

Although the sport is collectively looking forward to the closer racing that the new rules should deliver, Red Bull's technical boss actually calls the move a "missed opportunity".

"I just think it's a shame," he told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"I think if you come up with completely new regulations, we should make sure it's right. And these rules just aren't."

Newey, one of the most respected designers in F1 history, insisted that his views should not be interpreted as him being against "change or progress".

"I just don't think these are good regulations," he said.

When asked if Formula 1 therefore remains interesting enough to keep him in the sport for now, he answered "yes".

"But I do have to admit that I still need to find something to make these rules exciting from a personal perspective," he said.

Newey has been linked with a move to Aston Martin, where he would be reunited with Sebastian Vettel, but he appears to be fully committed to Red Bull.

"Williams and McLaren are great teams, but although I felt valued there I also felt like an employee. But at Red Bull, I feel a lot more responsibility," said the 62-year-old.

"I even have a bit of a fatherly feeling towards the team."

