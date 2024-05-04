Newey: Racing Towards a Red or Green F1 Future?

May 4 - Red or green? Even at Red Bull, they're not exactly sure what Adrian Newey's next move will be.

The team's departing technical guru is still wearing Red Bull colours in Miami as he admitted to being "a little bit tired" and in need of a break.

"I think with Mandy, my wife, and the dogs, we'll probably go travelling, get a motorhome or something and go down through France and just enjoy life," Newey said.

However, there's almost no doubt that this will be the 'gardening leave' that is now commonplace for engineers in F1 who want to move teams.

"Of course it's a painful loss for us," top Red Bull consultant Dr Helmut Marko admitted to Sky Deutschland. "I think it's like a burnout feeling for him.

"If he says he's out of steam and needs a period for regeneration, then we have to accept that decision. We still have a very broad technical team, led by Pierre Wache. I see no danger of us falling behind.

"After a certain period of reflection, Adrian will regain his hunger for competition, which will then be available to another racing team, not us. His strong point has always been to do very well when the regulations change and thank God it will not happen until 2026."

It's no longer doubted that Max Verstappen is keeping his options open for 2026, but the Dutchman has now said several times in Miami that Newey's departure will not see him jumping ship either this year or in 2025.

Rumours have suggested Mercedes is dangling EUR 150 million per year in front of the triple world champion's eyes.

"Even if they offer me 250 million is not enough because I am happy with what I earn. I know full well that if I was in the middle of the grid, I would be very irritated. Toto Wolff knows this too," Verstappen, 26, added.

As for Newey, he admits he was "very flattered" to hear that Lewis Hamilton would "very much" like to see the 65-year-old in a red uniform next year.

"I see him in red next year," admitted Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

Marko, though, is not so sure. "I think the red clashes a little with the dark blue," he winked. "But I think everything is possible with a great green colour."

Aston Martin, owned by ambitious billionaire Lawrence Stroll, races in British racing green - but much stronger rumours link Newey to Ferrari.

"We are bringing Lewis to Ferrari," team boss Frederic Vasseur told Sky Italia in Miami, "but I don't want to comment on the other story. We need to concentrate on what we're doing now.

"I don't want to comment or speculate about it," the Frenchman reiterated. "Newey will leave Red Bull and we will focus on ourselves here in Miami."

