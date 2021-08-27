New Haas team deal for Schumacher now in last stage

Aug.27 - Another piece of the 2021 driver puzzle looks set to fall into place, with Mick Schumacher now expected to be re-signed to Haas for next year.

Earlier, the young German rookie and Ferrari academy member was linked with a move to Alfa Romeo - another team powered by the famous Maranello team.

But at Spa-Francorchamps, Schumacher was clearly making plans for 2022 with Haas.

When asked about a new seat fitting that has been promised to him by Haas, he indicated that will now wait until 2022.

"We want to take our time and do it right. But the seat issue is currently the smallest problem for me," said the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

"It is more difficult to improve the car's racing speed. That is our main focus.

"We have to identify all the points that are not going so well so that we can do it better next year."

That sounds like a new contract has been in the works over the August break, to which he admitted to RTL correspondent Felix Gorner: "There have been a few conversations.

"We are in the final steps to get the whole thing done."

What is clear is that Schumacher's Formula 1 adventure will race into a second year, as he reveals that Ferrari is happy with his rookie campaign.

"Based on the feedback I get, everyone is happy with the way my season is going," said the 22-year-old.

"I am also pleased with my progress and everything is going well, but it is quite difficult to assess given the difference in our speed compared to other teams."

Meanwhile, although the official announcement on Thursday attracted widespread headlines, Fernando Alonso said there was little doubt that he would sign on with Alpine for another year.

"In my head that was always the plan, because the rule changes that will be implemented next year are one of the reasons for my return to Formula 1," said the 40-year-old.

"My contract ran for a year with an option for another season, so we had to come to an agreement for 2022 at some point. And that only took a minute," Spaniard Alonso added.

