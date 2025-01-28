New F1 Team? FIA Poised to Give Go-Ahead to Cadillac

Jan.28 - Cadillac, the prospective new eleventh Formula 1 team, is poised to clear the last hurdle before being officially green-lit to debut in 2026.

Following an intense saga that even triggered US government investigations, F1 owner Liberty Media finally decided to let the project initially instigated by Andretti proceed.

The final hurdle now, according to Auto Motor und Sport, is the official FIA entry.

The Paris-based federation originally approved the Andretti-Cadillac application two years ago - so a new application process is now in play. Correspondent Michael Schmidt, however, said approval should be "a formality" and take only a matter of weeks.

"The FIA is currently reviewing Cadillac's entry," a spokesperson for the FIA is quoted as saying.

"We are in the final stages of the operational review and hope to complete the process soon. We are working within the prescribed timeframe.

"If Cadillac's entry is approved, it will meet the requirements for entry for the 2026 season."

The FIA official explained that Cadillac will immediately be subject to budget cap limitations and wind tunnel restrictions as soon as the approval is given.

"The budget cap will apply to Cadillac in 2025 from the moment its registration for the 2026 season is completed," the spokesperson said.

It was also revealed that if General Motors-owned Cadillac wants to achieve its goal of using a works power unit from 2028, it must begin complying with the related regulations straight away.

"Under current regulations," said the FIA official, "power unit manufacturers must comply with the required restrictions, including bench testing, at least three years before their planned entry. This would be the latest possible date to notify the FIA."

