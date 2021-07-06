New F1 engine rules set for one-year delay
Jul.6 - New engine regulations in Formula 1 could be postponed for a year.
In Austria, top carmaker officials - including Red Bull mogul Dietrich Mateschitz and also the CEOs of Audi and Porsche - met to discuss the new rules that are scheduled to debut in 2025.
Formula 1 described the talks as "very positive", declaring that "further news" would be forthcoming in the coming weeks.
But ahead of the meeting, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said the best way to create "a truly efficient, environmentally friendly, biofuel-powered engine from scratch" that is also cost-effective would be to delay until 2026.
Curiously, title rival Mercedes agrees.
"Perhaps we can find a compromise and extend the current regulations for another year," said Toto Wolff.
"Everyone wants to be 100 percent ready for the transition to the new regulations, but perhaps that is 2026. Formula 1 really needs to lead by example and meet the standards.
"I don't know what the solution will be," the Mercedes boss added, "but we need an engine that is in the area of electrification whilst at the same time the cost of developing it should be lower than it is now."
Wolff said another key feature of the new engine will be biofuels.
"Unfortunately, e-fuels are ten years late to Formula 1, which is very negative," former Mercedes motorsport boss Norbert Haug told Auto Bild.
"What is extremely positive, however, is that you can still feed the engines of tomorrow and get a sound from yesterday."
Sounds like Audi/Porsche said well only seriously consider it , if there's more time to prepare, but what do our experts think? Jax , f1 come on guys ....... lol
ShoddyPost, putting lol at the end of every post doesn't make the comment funny. But it is good to see a post from you without a slating LH regardless of the subject matter, must be getting under your skin as you've switched to me. Almost forgot... lol
Oh don't feel your anything special f1, please not on my account, and if you note i've asked you both for your valued expert opinion .and just to make you feel comfortable, that Lewis Hamilton , what a knob he is , see i can do sarcasm....
Funny, you are constantly accused of bringing Sir Lewis into the confab when the opposite seems to be the case. Pot and kettle syndrome. LMAO
The topic here is engines. Sounds like MB and RB would like to keep the other 8 teams buried in the midfield and guarantee another 5 years of crap competition just when it is getting interesting.
if the redbull engines a success which will take a while to get all that japaneseness out of it, they might have a few customers , thatll get up Merc nose big style at the moment they can say oh its a Honda engine , but Toto will eventually have to say mmm RB Engine