New F1 based thriller launched called 'Deadly Driver'

Sep. 8 - DEADLY DRIVER, the latest thriller from author J.K. Kelly, launched in early summer to great reviews but since then noted endurance racing champions, media outlets, and book lovers alike have given the novel rave review.

“As many twists and turns as Monaco,” Autosport wrote, “all of which keep it interesting until the chequered flag.” The story follows a Formula One World Champion who has his eyes set on winning another title until America’s CIA put a gun to his head and force him to do some of their dirty work.

Former F1, IndyCar, LeMans driver and television presenter David Hobbs shared this. “Read the book, as did my son. We both enjoyed it a lot, very different to most, quote, racing books Very interesting plot and themes.” Endurance racing champion Hurley Haywood added, “DEADLY DRIVER was hard to put down.”

The book begins with an explosive incident during the F1 weekend in Sochi, Russia and then takes readers on a journey, revealing the main character’s upbringing in New England and his journey through rally car, NASCAR, and IndyCar racing before reaching the pinnacle of motorsports. The champion’s life is one of great personal loss and professional success and the challenges the CIA present make DEADLY DRIVER, as BestThrillers.com wrote, “A true original among spy thrillers and a must-read for race fans.”

DEADLY DRIVER is Kelly’s second motorsports-themed novel and is available in paperback and eBook formats wherever thrillers are sold as well as on Audible and iTunes for those who prefer to listen.

“Not everyone reads fiction,” Kelly stated, but if you are into motorsports and particularly Formula One, this is one adventure you won’t want to miss.

For more information visit JKKelly.com and you can order your copy here:

<br />

Check out more items on this website about: