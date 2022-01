Jan.1 - Happy New Year to all you F1 Fans! Today the Mercedes F1 team published a teaser photo of the Mercedes W13 on their social media channels. We enhanced that dark teaser picture and generated this picture for you.

You can see really good how the new 2022 Mercedes W13 looks like and that it equally very much looks like the concept demo car that the FIA built earlier this year.

