Navigating the Unknown: Teams Grapple with the 2023 Rookie Rule Implementation
Aug.24 - How Formula 1 teams will handle a rule about using rookie drivers in practice sessions this season is unclear.
It is now known that, to comply with the regulations requiring every race driver on the grid to give up his car on an official Friday, Robert Shwartzman will take the wheel of Carlos Sainz's Ferrari at Zandvoort.
"We let our drivers decide for themselves when they want to take the break," said team boss Frederic Vasseur.
Frederik Vesti will be in action in a Mercedes in Mexico - and many insiders think that will also be the scene of a lot of other teams catching up with the rookie rule.
That's because there aren't a lot of other sensible opportunities for the teams to comply.
For instance, the alternative tyre allocation rule will again be in play in Monza, and there are three more sprint weekends to come - in Qatar, Austin and Brazil - where there is only a single practice session before qualifying.
Las Vegas, meanwhile, is a brand new street circuit for Formula 1, while the demanding Singapore layout is also regarded as inappropriate for the rookie outings.
That leaves only Suzuka and Abu Dhabi as other viable locations yet to be raced. It is believed Charles Leclerc, for instance, will give up his cockpit at the 2023 finale.
Ferrari, though, will not use its juniors Oliver Bearman or Leclerc's younger brother Arthur. "They should first concentrate on the end of the Formula 2 season," said Vasseur.
It is thought that one of them will be loaned to Ferrari-powered Haas for a rookie outing.
McLaren, AlphaTauri and Williams, however, have already partly complied with the rookie rule - by fielding rookies (Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant) as race drivers this year.
Firstly, their problem for not using the viable opportunities earlier in the season, i.e., immediately in Bahrain (other than AlphaTauri, Mclaren, & Williams by default, although the same should've also applied in Jeddah for them) as the track is permanent, FP1 is pretty useless for qualifying & race preparations + all regular drivers (except Stroll) had already driven a lot in testing, so no argument against using non-regulars already on the opening weekend, followed by Montmelo, Silverstone, & Hungaroring (ATA is a weak excuse because that doesn't really impact preparations versus normal).
From the remaining circuits, as stated in the article, temporary circuits are always unideal for taking away practice time for regular drivers, not to mention the LV circuit is also new for all.
Of course, the sprint format has its side effect.
However, the others are definitely viable options regardless of tyre stuff, or F2 as eligible drivers for the rule doesn't have to be from F2 specifically anyway & Suzuka's nature isn't any trickier than, for example, Spa's or Silverstone's in comparison, so I don't get this argument.
I can definitely also see Lawson driving RB19 & Iwasa AT04 on that circuit, with perhaps Hauger driving RB19 in the Mexico City GP equivalent session.
Anyway, Zandvoort, Monza, Suzuka, AHR, & YMC, the only remaining circuits that are not only permanent but also familiar to all or most regular drivers + feature the standard weekend format, are the ones where teams will have to fill their requirements or remaining requirement for the Mclaren-Williams-AT trio.
Hopefully, teams from next season, teams would again use viable opportunities throughout a season rather than leave everything until the post-summer break phase.
The Suzuka reference is about what Fred Vasseur said.