Mugello wants to host replacement Italy GP

Mugello is still interested in hosting a replacement Italian GP amid the corona crisis, according to local mayor Federico Ignesti.

It is not clear if the regular Italian F1 GP host Monza will be able to host a race, even behind closed doors without spectators.

"I have high hopes that the race can take place at least partly with the public present in Monza," Flavio Briatore told the Italian news agency Adnkronos.

But if that doesn't happen, Scarperia e San Piero mayor Ignesti thinks Ferrari-owned Mugello would be a solution.





"Mugello has everything to take the Italian GP instead of Monza," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"If in September the situation in Lombardy does not allow it to be held there, Mugello would be an ideal choice for a grand prix with empty stands to replace Monza.

"We do not yet know whether we will have such an opportunity, but we are ready to find the necessary resources, even if our chance is only one in a hundred," Ignesti added.

"We are already negotiating with the national auto club Aci, and everything in our region is ready to make such an attempt."

