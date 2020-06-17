Mugello to be confirmed as post-Monza 2020 race

Jun.17 - Mugello looks set to host a second grand prix in Italy this year, one week after Monza.

Imola, yet another Italian circuit, is also in the running.

"Imola is just too narrow for Formula 1 with these wider cars," said La Gazzetta dello Sport's Andrea Cremonesi.

"There would be hardly any overtaking and the pit entrance is so close to the racing line and only separated by a wall," he is quoted by RTL.





Angelo Sticchi Damiani, boss of the Italian automobile club Aci, said: "Italy has a serious chance of hosting a second grand prix.

"We are working on this as there will be another race or two after Monza and it is a short trip to Imola or Mugello," he added.

"Television audiences will get bored with too many races on the same tracks, but fortunately there are three licensed circuits on Italy."

Damiani said he expects a decision later this week when the FIA World Motor Sport Council meets.

Referring to Mugello, journalist Cremonesi continued: "In addition to logistics, the further advantage is that it would be the 1000th Formula 1 race at Ferrari's own track."

Meanwhile, Spa-Francorchamps boss Vanessa Maes says it is "impossible" that the popular Belgian track will host a second race in 2020.

But Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur thinks there could be second Bahrain and Abu Dhabi grands prix at the end of the season.

"Bahrain and Abu Dhabi are likely to take place twice in late autumn, but other than that it is like reading coffee grounds," he told Blick newspaper.

"I am reading now that Beijing is closing part of the city because of corona and at the same time Shanghai is offering itself for two Chinese races."

