Mugello & Sochi officially on corona 2020 calendar

10 Jul - After weeks of speculation and rumours, Formula one officially announced today that the Mugello and Sochi circuit will be added to the 2020 Formula 1 race schedule.

The race on Mugello circuit will be called the Tuscan Grand Prix and will be held for the first time ever on the September 13th. The circuit in Tuscany is owned by Ferrari and will also be marked as Scuderia Ferrari's 1.000th race in Formula 1.

Last month Ferrari had been testing on Mugello circuit and both drivers said it's a very spectacular track to drive on with an F1 car. Until now the track has only been on the MotoGP calendar and always showed very exciting battles, due to the nature of the circuit.

The confirmed race in Sochi will take place on the original date that was set before the corona pandemic. It will already be the seventh Russian Grand Prix in history that the cars will drive around the Sochi Street Circuit. There are rumours that the Russian GP will not be a 'ghost' race, but nothing is confirmed regarding that aspect.





Formula 1 expect that the final corona calendar will grow to a total of 15 to 18 race events.

