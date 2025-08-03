MotoGP Shake-up: Steiner Takes Helm at Tech3

Aug.3 - Guenther Steiner is poised to take over the Tech3 MotoGP team, with multiple sources reporting that the former F1 boss will lead the project with financial backing from U.S.-based investment group Apex.

The deal, reportedly worth over 20 million euros, is said to be in the final stages, with Steiner expected to assume operational control ahead of MotoGP's next major regulatory overhaul in 2027. Apex, which manages investments for several professional athletes including Lando Norris, is believed to be providing the funding behind the move.

"I'm listening to the proposal," Tech3 founder Herve Poncharal said earlier this year. "It could be to come as a shareholder, as a partner, but it could also be to buy the whole team."

According to AS and other sources, the structure of the deal allows for a phased transition, with no immediate changes to Tech3's headquarters, personnel, or rider lineup. Both Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales remain under contract through 2026.

Poncharal previously praised Steiner, calling him "a very straightforward person and very nice person to eventually work with." He also confirmed that multiple parties had expressed interest in the team's long-term future, but described Steiner's offer as serious and credible.

Steiner, 60, has retained his profile in the F1 paddock with broadcasting roles since losing his job at the top of Haas. His expected move to MotoGP now marks one of the first significant structural shifts under Liberty Media's ownership of the premier two-wheeled series.

No formal announcement has yet been made, but Steiner is expected to attend upcoming rounds as the handover continues behind closed doors.

