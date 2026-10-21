MotoGP Makes Historic F1 Weekend Debut at Austin

MotoGP will make its first appearance during a Formula 1 race weekend in Austin, as Liberty Media increasingly brings its two major racing properties together.

MotoGP Stars Set for Historic F1 Weekend Demonstration

Four premier-class bikes will run demonstration laps at COTA on Saturday ahead of F1 practice.

MotoGP described it as "a landmark moment for global motorsport", with the series appearing inside an F1 weekend for the first time.

Dani Pedrosa, Nicolo Bulega, Andrea Dovizioso and Lorenzo Savadori will take part in the high-speed demonstration.

Riders Excited to Showcase MotoGP Speed to F1 Fans

"The speed, the sound and the performance of these bikes is something you have to experience in person," Pedrosa said.

Bulega added: "This is a fantastic opportunity to put MotoGP in front of one of the biggest crowds in world motorsport."

Could Formula 1 and MotoGP Share Race Weekends?

The crossover is particularly notable because Liberty now controls both Formula 1 and MotoGP.

There has already been speculation that the two championships could eventually experiment with joint race weekends.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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