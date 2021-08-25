Most Popular Formula 1 Online Casino Games

Aug.25 - The 2021 Formula 1 season has been extraordinary so far, with drama, mistakes, brilliant racing and a fierce rivalry for the World Drivers’ Championship between reigning champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and championship leader Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Given the swinging nature of the championship so far, with Verstappen’s who lost the lead now, betting on the outcome of the next races is definitely a tall task, but BetVIP will have you covered with the best options to pick from. You can visit BetVIP.org also to find the best VIP loyalty programs and exclusive offers.

As in any sport, there are favourites to find more success than others, which makes Formula 1 betting a bit straightforward, though a surprising result is always near the corner. Now, Hamilton is leading Verstappen and has a chance to win his 8th championship after taking the lead in last Hungarian Grand Prix.

The seven-time World Champion was 33 points behind the Dutch driver before a controversial victory at his home circuit, Silverstone, earned him 25 points. Meanwhile, Verstappen crashed out of the race before completing the first lap due to contact with the English driver.

Of course, the championship might receive the most attention from bettors, but there are many variables and events to gamble on throughout a weekend or even live betting during a Grand Prix.

Though it is interesting to bet on the outcome of the real Formula 1 competition, for those out there looking for something different, perhaps more refreshing, we will help you. As fun as betting on real sports is, it might be equally great to play through a racing-themed online game that allows you to play in a variety of ways.

In this article, we will give you three racing-themed games that you will enjoy.

Without further ado, let us start.

#1 Formula X

Formula X is a 3D online casino game that belongs to the Spielo gaming platform and has five reels and 25 pay-lines. Moreover, it is arguably the most popular racing-themed casino game today, and it is one of the few true F1-themed online slot games out there.

Formula X gives you a chance to achieve a jackpot only after playing each of the 25 pay-lines.

It has too many symbols that definitely make you feel the motorsport vibe, with images going from a red hat, a tyre and even a driver wearing a crash helmet.

#2 Green Light

Created by Real Time Gaming, the Green Light slot game does not focus as much in Formula 1 as some other games in the business, but it does give gamblers a racing-themed experience and it is a highly-demanded game.

Green Light offers five reels and 20 pay-lines (or racing lines). Moreover, the ‘Green Light Feature’ offers you the chance to even race cars and, like in Formula 1, you can ‘drink champagne’ after the race.

#3 Good To Go Slot

Good To Go Slot is another racing-themed slot game filled with motor racing symbols in its layout. With a five-reel setup and three symbols on each, the Good To Go Slot offers a fun experience to players.

It also gives you the chance to race with Formula 1 cars, or a resemblance of them, and has many features that will entertain you while you aim for a victory.

Designed by Microgaming, the game has up to nine pay-lines and the cash prizes of it are quite respectable.

Check out more items on this website about: