Most loved F1 tracks looking 'shabby' nowadays says Rossi
Jan.24 - Some of Formula 1's most historic and traditional grand prix circuits are "shabby", according to Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi.
This year, Miami is joining a younger and younger tally among the 23 race hosts for 2022 - and that's not good news for some of the most loved and respected older venues.
"The new circuits are raising the bar higher and higher in terms of infrastructure," he said.
"This makes the traditional ones look outdated and shabby. I mean it's fabulous to be at Spa-Francorchamps, Monza or Silverstone and I really love those races, but they can't rest on their laurels or they run the risk of losing their place."
As Rossi spoke, works were well underway at Belgium's fabled Spa-Francorchamps, which is making mainly safety improvements to its track for 2022.
The Frenchman says F1 cannot accommodate more new races without shedding some of the older ones, because "with 23 races we have slowly reached the reasonable maximum".
Check out more items on this website about:
Rossi began his career in 2000 at Renault, in the powertrain department managing gasoline engines fine tuning and calibration projects such as direct injection engines, supercharged engines and hybrid concepts.[2] In 2009, after obtaining an MBA from Harvard Business School, he was recruited by the Boston Consulting Group, where he worked in the New York office as an automotive expert.[3] In 2012, Rossi decided to seek a new challenge so joined Google, where he was in charge of developing business relations with key accounts in the automotive industry.[4] He then returned to Renault in 2018, initially as Vice President, Strategic Organisation before progressing to being Director of Strategy & Business Development for Groupe Renault. In January 2021 Rossi was appointed CEO of Alpine, reporting directly to Luca de Meo CEO of Renault
So bugga all F1 experience then, pinch of salt with guy