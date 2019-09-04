Monza 'very close' to signing 2020 F1 contract

Monza is now "very close" to cementing its place on the 2020 F1 calendar.

After a period of uncertainty, the Italian GP has now been given a race date on the provisional schedule that was published by Liberty Media recently.

But Monza's 6 September date included an asterisk next to it, warning that confirmation is "subject to contract signature".

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the president of the Italian automobile club Aci, said ahead of this weekend's Monza race that the signature is "very close".





"I hope to sign shortly, but there is still some detail to be finalised," he said.

"But we have the certainty, or we almost have it, that we can sign a contract for five years.

"Having fixed this part, starting next week we will start planning the modernisation of the circuit in view of the 100th anniversary of Monza (in 2022)," Damiani added.

He was speaking after the signing of a series of documents regarding the management of the circuit by local authorities, circuit manager Sias, the Aci, and the Parco (park) di Monza.

Corriere dello Sport explained that the signings were "necessary to be able to then sign the new contract with Liberty Media".

Monza is the circuit with the longest Formula 1 history. Since the beginning of Formula 1 in 1950, the circuit has been on the calendar every season except for 1980, when the circuit was upgraded and the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix was driven on Imola.

