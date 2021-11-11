Monza track facing uncertain F1 future after 2025 season?

Nov.11 - A cloud is hanging over historic Monza's long-term future on the Formula 1 calendar.

With Imola shaping up to be Italy's second full-time spot on the bustling annual schedule, Monza's regular place is only currently secure until 2025.

"Monza is and will always be the place for the Italian GP," said Italian automobile club chief Angelo Sticchi Damiani.

"But the circuit requires modernisation work, and as we are not the owners we cannot carry it out," he said on behalf of the national automobile club Aci.

"Monza needs a total restyling of the underpasses, the stands and the paving of the track. What have we done so far? The designs," Damiani added.

"The region has always done its part, but we also need government intervention. We have been told that our expenditure estimates are out, but in reality we believe that the figure is adequate.

"We must also take into account the current difficulty in finding resources across the world," he said.

