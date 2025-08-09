Montoya's Take on Hamilton-Ferrari: What Happens Behind Closed Doors?

has mentioned rumoured tensions at , saying that he heard claims of Lewis Hamilton questioning the team’s commitment during a heated meeting.

The former F1 star and double Indy 500 winner talked about the issue on Thursday on the "MontoyAS" podcast, revealing to co-host Valentina Peña: "I heard a rumor that there was big tension in a Ferrari meeting, where Lewis, more or less, asked the team if they wanted to have one or two cars."

Montoya didn’t specify when the exchange happened, but his comments suggest frustration is building as Hamilton continues to struggle with the SF-25’s handling.

Hamilton’s Progress – But Still "Fighting the Car"

Despite a relatively stronger run in the previous races, Hamilton's struggles returned at Belgium and Hungary. Montoya believes the seven-time champion is still wrestling with an unpredictable machine.

"His weekend wasn’t that bad; the times were too close," Montoya said. "Half a tenth faster and it’s a different story. If you look, Lewis three or four months ago was half a second off, and right now he’s a tenth off . The problem is that everyone was right there."

However, onboard footage tells a different story. "Lewis' car... he isn’t comfortable, he’s fighting it every time," Montoya observed, suggesting Ferrari’s setup philosophy still favors Charles Leclerc.

Montoya also mentioned again how he thinks that Ferrari will only improve if Hamilton is more involved with the car. "I've said it, anytime Lewis is competitive, the Ferrari is a quicker car."

Leclerc’s Edge, But Hamilton Could Flip the Script

Montoya argues that Leclerc’s strong form isn’t purely down to raw speed; it’s because the Monegasque driver has adapted better to the car’s tricky characteristics.

"Charles is very quick, but he looks like that because he can handle that car," he said. "As they set up the car more for Lewis and he's more comfortable, Leclerc’s life will be difficult. Lewis hasn’t bothered Charles too much so far, but we’ll see..."

Retirement Talk? Not Yet, Says Montoya

Despite struggles, Montoya dismissed suggestions that the 40-year-old should retire.

"Not this year," he insisted. "He has at least one or two years left, because the rules are so different next year. The car could behave differently, and he could like it."

However, he warned that unless Ferrari’s on-track performance starts matching their simulator data, Hamilton’s troubles may continue.

The Big Question: Can Ferrari Fix Hamilton’s Struggles?

Montoya’s comments paint a picture of a champion still searching for confidence in his new team. With the 2026 regulations looming, Hamilton’s patience will be tested like never before.

Do you think Ferrari is favoring Leclerc, or can Hamilton turn things around? Sound off in the comments!

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: