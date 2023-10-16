Montezemolo Applauds New F1 Talent and Laments Ferrari's Current Struggles

Oct.16 - Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are "the least" of Ferrari's problems, according to the Italian marque's former president Luca di Montezemolo.

Now 76, Italian Montezemolo attended the Il Festival dello Sport in Trento and said there are plenty of things he likes about modern Formula 1.

"Today's F1 is beautiful because there is a new generation of fast and talented drivers, as (Scar) Piastri recently showed, even if at the moment this generation does not include Italian drivers," he said.

"I like the fact that finally in the United States there is interest and attention for Formula 1. I like (Max) Verstappen, who is a very high level driver. When I saw his final qualifying lap in Monaco this year, I thought 'I've never seen anything like this in my life'," Montezemolo added.

"What I don't like are the current regulations, which are quite complicated, and I don't like where Ferrari is today."

However, he absolves Sainz and Leclerc of blame.

"I think the last problem for Ferrari today is the drivers - it is the car," said the Italian.

"I also don't want to see a Ferrari that is happy with a third place, which I see as a defeat. I would rather see them enjoy real victories with a car capable of fighting for the title until the last race, which has not happened for many years," Montezemolo added.

