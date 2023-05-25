Monaco's final countdown: 2025 contract threatens iconic Grand Prix
May 25 - It is possible 2025 could be the final Monaco GP.
That is the alarming warning of Michel Boeri, who has been president of the famous Automobile Club de Monaco since 1972.
But the streets of Monte Carlo have played host to Formula 1 for much longer than that - but it could all end at the conclusion of the 2025 contract.
"If a country in the Middle East puts ten times more money on the table than we do, then we're dead," Boeri told the French sports daily L'Equipe.
"We were maybe one of the cradles of motorsport, but we'd be out."
Still a close confidante of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, Boeri sounded unimpressed with the stewardship of the sport's current owners - Liberty Media.
"What counts for the Americans is the offer alone," he said.
He said while past negotiations were about nuances and prestige, "today we're dealing with the 'Brinks'."
It is believed 'Brinks' is a referred to American armoured money transporters - a symbol of stark capitalism.
Boeri is, however, looking forward to the inaugural Las Vegas GP later this year - although he was unimpressed with the most recent race in the US.
"Miami wasn't the extraordinary success that everyone is talking about," he said.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
The four Middle East countries that host a GP already pay a lot higher hosting fees than Monaco, so I assume he means if one of them puts ten times more than they already do, Monaco GP would be out.
I'm sure Monaco will remain beyond 2025 as it seemingly always finds a way to stay in the end, but never say never because tradition alone isn't enough anymore & stranger things have happened in F1.
We F1 fans believe that Monaco, Monza, 'stone and Spa are sacred tracks and thus immune from greed. We are incorrect.
the Arab are paying 60M year per race, We are F***ed...!
Shrop', is that for all four tracks? Where'd you get that number? Mygawd.
I saw it online somewhere, im sure it can easily be found and even worse than was just for one race..!
Can't vouch for the site, but here's a link to 2022 fees. We better learn to love desert racing.
https://racingnews365.com/how-much-each-circuit-on-the-calendar-pays-to-formula-1
That may have been where id seen it , but heh hoo, $$$$$ Rule, no wonder doesn't want to sell up, value for money means nothing , the Euro tracks rway more exiting than prefabricated sand dunes, but they've got the $$$$$, like said F***ed with a capital $
Boeri is spot-on! Liberty Media are a front for Brinks! Liberty couldn't give two hoots about tradition, prestige or convention, all they are interested in is emptying the Brinks trucks and destroying the historical importance of F1.
I also agree that "Miami wasn't the extraordinary success that everyone is talking about," ~ it was all hype, euphoria and nonsense. A dismal failure as far as racing is concerned.