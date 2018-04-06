F1-Fansite.com
Monaco & Russia to ignore 'grid girl' ban

Apr.6 - Monaco and Russia look set to buck the trend and bring 'grid girls' back to formula one.

Before the 2018 season began, F1 owner Liberty Media said grid girls will be banned, and replaced on the grid by children or 'grid kids'.

But Monaco grand prix boss Michel Boeri said there will be grid girls at the fabled street race next month.

"We've had no problems with Liberty Media, except for the grid girl issue," he told Monaco-Matin newspaper.

"They'll be there, on the grid, but won't be holding any name boards. They'll at least be communication hostesses.

"They're beautiful, and the cameras will be on them once again."

Boeri said he fundamentally disagrees with F1 chiefs who believe grid girls do not belong in the modern world.

"Our American friends assume it hurts female feelings, but our hostesses go to modelling and PR schools and they're paid well," he insisted.

"Why in the world should I stop 30 women from earning a living?"

Another race that could ignore the grid girl ban is Russia, with organiser Dmitry Kozak saying women could be on the grid at Sochi in September.

"Children are appropriate in football, but in the automotive industry there were always girls and it looked quite appropriate," he told the Russian media.

"If we manage to come to an agreement with Liberty, we will try to revive this tradition. Moreover, our girls are the most beautiful," Kozak smiled.

2 thoughts on “Monaco & Russia to ignore 'grid girl' ban

  2. Art Kane

    This American wants to see Grid Girls, Grid Girls are one of the many reasons I watch F1. There should be at least one Grid Girl in every garage. I want Grid Girls back at every track.

    Reply

