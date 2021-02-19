Monaco government says work for this year's race to start next week

Feb.19 - Monaco is poised to begin work to prepare the fabled street circuit for May's Formula 1 race.

With the 2020 edition cancelled, and amid new concerns about the viability of F1's street venues in the ongoing pandemic, the Automobile Club de Monaco last month insisted that the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix is definitely going ahead.

Now, the Monaco government says work to prepare the circuit will begin just after the forthcoming weekend - on February 22.

"Installations will begin seven weeks before the first events, which is an advance of about 15 days as the 2021 Historic GP takes place on April 23," the government announced.

It remains uncertain whether spectators will ultimately be permitted to attend, but tickets are already on sale.

"The program will be as sportive and festive as ever," the Automobile Club de Monaco said.

"The Club remains vigilant and informed of developments in the international health situation. All precautionary measures will be applied and taken to ensure the safety of our spectators and guests."

