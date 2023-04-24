Monaco F1 GP in jeopardy as French energy union threatens power disruption
Apr.24 - A cloud has moved above this year's running of the fabled Monaco GP.
Amid highly intense anti-Emmanuel Macron protests throughout France, the major energy sector union Confederation Generale du Travail (CGT) is warning that power supplied to major sporting events may be disrupted by strikes.
According to RMC Sport and other sources, the warning of "100 days of action and anger" is in response to Macron's request for 100 days to heal the country.
"We are far from giving up," the energy unions declared in a statement following a general council meeting.
The CGT union said targeted action could impact the forthcoming French Open tennis tournament, the Monaco GP and other prominent events including the Cannes film festival.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
If Monaco doesn't go ahead it will save the teams lots of money because they won't need to make a special car to suit that race!
But where will all the so-called "beautiful people" be able to go so they can be seen?
Nothing will happen in the end.
Good old Macron , forcing thru compulsory increased minimum age to retire from i think 64yr to 66yr, the problem is that at i think 49% of working population working directly/indirectly for one part of the public sector, its gonna cause a problem lol, ok so Monaco buys all its juice from France, mmmm thats a strategy of some sort i suppose...........Oh Monsieur Macron , Olympics next year hehehe